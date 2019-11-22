Trial Set for Perry Co. Man

A Perry County man has been indicted on several felony counts involving actions that resulted in the death of a 35-year-old Somerset woman.

29-year-old Dustin Edward Groff, of New Lexington, has been charged with one count of trafficking in heroin, two counts of trafficking drugs and corrupting another with drugs, involuntary manslaughter and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

His case is set for trial December 9 in Perry County Common Pleas Court.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said on May 4, 2017 they were called to 3965 Township road 124 Northeast in Somerset on an overdose. There they found Megan Lyons unresponsive. She was taken to the hospital and died days later.

Deputies found Fentanyl and other paraphernalia in the home. Officials said they believe Groff sold Lyons the Fentanyl that led to her death.

Groff is currently in the Southeastern Correctional Institution on attempted retaliation charges. In that case he was found guilty of attempting to solicit another inmate to assault a witness who was cooperating with authorities in the Lyons death investigation.