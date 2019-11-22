Middle Tenn. faces Tulane in Conway

Middle Tennessee (3-2) vs. Tulane (3-1)

Myrtle Beach Invitational , HTC Center, Conway, South Carolina; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee is set to take on Tulane in the Myrtle Beach Invitational. Tulane lost 80-66 to Mississippi State in its most recent game, while Middle Tennessee fell 98-69 against Villanova in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Tulane’s Teshaun Hightower has averaged 16.5 points and 4.8 rebounds while Christion Thompson has put up 12.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and two steals. For the Blue Raiders, Antonio Green has averaged 19.6 points and four rebounds while C.J. Jones has put up 19.2 points.ACCURATE ANTONIO: Green has connected on 43.9 percent of the 41 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 18 of 41 over the last five games. He’s also converted 87 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Green Wave have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Blue Raiders. Tulane has 45 assists on 76 field goals (59.2 percent) over its past three games while Middle Tennessee has assists on 49 of 87 field goals (56.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Middle Tennessee has attempted the second-most free throws among all CUSA teams. The Blue Raiders have averaged 21.6 free throws per game.

