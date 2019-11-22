PREP FOOTBALL=

PIAA State Quarterfinal=

Class 6A=

St. Joseph’s Prep 45, Nazareth Area 24

Class 5A=

Archbishop Wood 41, Southern Lehigh 7

Cocalico 45, Cedar Cliff 7

Class 4A=

Dallas 43, Imhotep Charter 36

Lampeter-Strasburg 35, Berks Catholic 21

Thomas Jefferson 28, Erie Cathedral Prep 13

Class 3A=

Tamaqua 20, Wyomissing 10

Class 2A=

Bishop Guilfoyle 36, Juniata Valley 17

Farrell 28, Coudersport 0

Richland 29, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 21

Southern Columbia 63, Upper Dauphin 22

Class 1A=

Lackawanna Trail 26, Muncy 13

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/