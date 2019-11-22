PREP FOOTBALL=
PIAA State Quarterfinal=
Class 6A=
St. Joseph’s Prep 45, Nazareth Area 24
Class 5A=
Archbishop Wood 41, Southern Lehigh 7
Cocalico 45, Cedar Cliff 7
Class 4A=
Dallas 43, Imhotep Charter 36
Lampeter-Strasburg 35, Berks Catholic 21
Thomas Jefferson 28, Erie Cathedral Prep 13
Class 3A=
Tamaqua 20, Wyomissing 10
Class 2A=
Bishop Guilfoyle 36, Juniata Valley 17
Farrell 28, Coudersport 0
Richland 29, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 21
Southern Columbia 63, Upper Dauphin 22
Class 1A=
Lackawanna Trail 26, Muncy 13
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
