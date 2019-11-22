Freshman Rode leads Liberty past Morgan State 89-48

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Freshman Kyle Rode came off the bench to score a career-high 17 points and Liberty dispatched Morgan State 89-48 in the Islands of the Bahamas Showcase on Friday.

Rode sank 6 of 8 shots from the floor, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, for the unbeaten Flames (6-0). He added a team-high five rebounds and two steals. Scottie James hit 9 of 12 free throws and scored 15, while Elijah Cuffee scored 12 on 5-of-6 shooting.

Isaiah Burke led the Bears (3-3) with 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting. Troy Baxter Jr. grabbed a game-high seven rebounds to go with eight points. Morgan State shot just 29% percent overall, including 16% from distance (3 of 19).

Liberty shot 54.5% from the floor and nailed 47 percent from beyond the arc (8 of 17).

