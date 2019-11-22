Ex- college athlete sentenced to 5 years in prison for rape

GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) — A former University of Delaware baseball player accused of sexually assaulting six women has been sentenced to five years in prison for his rape conviction in the first case to go to trial.

Sussex County Superior Court Judge Richard Stokes on Friday also sentenced 23-year-old Clay Conaway to one year of home confinement and two years of probation for the June 2018 rape of a woman he met online.

In September, a jury convicted Conaway of a fourth-degree rape charge. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison but no mandatory prison time.

The woman testified that Conaway raped her after she drove to his house. She is one of six women whom Conaway is accused of sexually assaulting between 2013 and 2018.