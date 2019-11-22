Appeal doesn’t revive lawsuit over Mayweather-Pacquiao fight

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An appeals court has refused to revive a lawsuit filed by fight fans and pay-per-view subscribers upset that boxer Manny Pacquiao wasn’t completely healthy for an intensely watched 2015 bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco said Thursday that fight fans got what they paid for, even though Pacquiao didn’t publicly disclose until after the fight that he injured his right shoulder about a month earlier during training.

Mayweather won a 12-round decision at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, amid complaints the matchup failed to live up to its billing.

Cable TV providers said viewers paid more than $400 million to view the fight.

The ruling upheld a 2017 decision by a federal judge in Los Angeles.

