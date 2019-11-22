FRIDAY 11/22:

TODAY: AM Showers/Clouds. PM Mostly Sunny. Breezy & Chilly. High 46

TONIGHT: Few Clouds. Colder. Low 23

SATURDAY: Scattered Showers. Mostly Cloudy. Chilly. High 46

DISCUSSION:

Rain showers and clouds will be with us this morning, as a cold front moves though the region. Skies will begin to clear, as drier air begins to move in from the north west. With the cold front moving through, colder air will move in behind it. Winds will be on the brisk side, with gusts of 20 to 25 mph at times.

Skies will be mostly clear during the overnight, with much colder conditions. Lows will drop into the lower 20s.

Scattered showers will move into the region on Saturday, especially during the afternoon. High temperatures are expected to stay in the mid 40s Saturday afternoon. As colder air moves in Saturday evening into Saturday night, some snow may mix in with the rain across the region.

A few snow flakes will be possible early on Sunday, otherwise skies will be partly cloudy, with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Warmer temperatures will return for the start of the new work week, as highs will climb back into the lower 50s Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances will return Tuesday into Wednesday, but as colder air meets some of the rain late Wednesday, rain/snow showers will be possible. Thanksgiving looks to be chilly, but dry one, with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Have a Great Friday!

