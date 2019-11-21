UNC Asheville makes school-record 19 3s in 105-69 win

Sports
Associated Press0

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — DeVon Baker scored 23 points to lead five UNC Asheville starters in double figures, and the Bulldogs made a school-record 19 3s in beating NAIA opponent St. Andrews 105-69 on Thursday night.

Tajion Jones added 16 points, Coty Jude had 14, LJ Thorpe 13 and Lavar Batts Jr. 12 for UNC Asheville (3-2). The Bulldogs were 19 of 50 from distance (38%), with a career-high five makes from Baker and four by Jude.

The Bulldogs were coming off a 79-49 victory in their home opener last Saturday, forcing Brevard into 31 turnovers — the second highest single-game total in more than a decade for the program.

Myron Williams had 17 points and 11 rebounds for St. Andrews.

The teams met for the first time in more than 50 years last season, a game the Bulldogs won 87-47 for coach Mike Morrell’s first-career victory.

Please follow and like us:
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Thursday’s Scores

Associated Press

Surging Ravens visit LA Rams for Monday night showdown

Associated Press

Johnson ready to end NASCAR grind and move on with life

Associated Press