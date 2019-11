GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Lindblom 66, Hyde Park 34

IMSA Tournament=

Pool B=

Rosary 48, Christian Liberty Academy 34

Lincoln Way Central Tournament=

Joliet West 62, Oak Forest 34

Schaumburg Tournament=

Maine West 57, Deerfield 30

Willowbrook Tournament=

Lockport 53, Plainfield Central 26

York Tournament=

York 67, Niles West 29

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/