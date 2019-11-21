Sheriff Lutz: West Muskingum High School Teacher Investigated for Misconduct

Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz says a male West Muskingum High School teacher is under investigation for misconduct with a student. The Sheriff says his office was informed of the alleged incident by the family of the student on Thursday November 14th. Sheriff Lutz says after the allegation was made West Muskingum Schools Superintendent Chad Shawger initiated an investigation of the teacher who was then placed on paid administrative leave. Lutz says the name of the teacher is not being released since he has not been charged in the case. The incident remains under investigation. No other details have been released.

Please follow and like us: