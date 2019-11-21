S. Zanesville prepares for Storybook Christmas Parade Sunday

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A community tradition, over 30 years in the making, is returning to South Zanesville Sunday.

Vice President of the Zanesville South Business Association Angie Grigg and a committee member for the parade Eric Waltemire say the “Storybook Christmas Parade” will include several hundreds of units in the lineup.

Grigg says the parade draws large crowds to the area.

“Previous years — we’ve had over 10,000 spectators there. There’s a lot of candy we give out the kids. I know Chris Zemba gives out like bikes and different things. Every year it’s a little something different. The kids will enjoy it.”

Waltemire says the parade wouldn’t be the same without a special visitor from the North Pole.

“And then always the grand finale, Santa Clause,” he said. “Shows up at the end of the parade. So all of the kids always want to show up and see Santa Clause. It’s a very family-oriented atmosphere. And a huge amount of children is on the parade route with their families.”

For more information, go to the event’s website.

Traffic detours and road closures can be expected.

The parade is presented by the Zanesville South Business Association in partnership with Zanesville Muskingum County Chamber.

