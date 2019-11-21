No. 8 Oklahoma looks to keep playoff hopes alive vs. TCU

TCU (5-5, 3-4 Big 12) at No. 8 Oklahoma (9-1, 6-1, No. 9 CFP), Saturday at 8 p.m. EST (FOX).

Line: Oklahoma by 18.

Series record: Oklahoma leads 14-5.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Oklahoma needs a win to keep its hopes at a College Football Playoff slot alive. The Sooners qualify for the Big 12 Championship game if West Virginia knocks off Oklahoma State on Saturday. If Oklahoma State wins, Oklahoma still qualifies with a win over TCU. Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts needs to close strong to make a push for the Heisman Trophy. He’s looking to become the third consecutive Sooner quarterback to take home the prize. TCU becomes bowl eligible with a win.

KEY MATCHUP

Oklahoma RB Kennedy Brooks vs. TCU’s run defense. Brooks was a preseason All-Big 12 running back, and he has looked like it the past two games. He ran for 132 yards and a touchdown against Iowa State, then ran for 93 yards and had 22 yards receiving against Baylor. TCU ranks second in the Big 12 in rushing defense during league play, allowing 136.1 yards per game on the ground.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

TCU: QB Max Duggan. Oklahoma struggles at times to contain mobile quarterbacks, and Duggan has rushed for nearly 60 yards per game in conference play this season. He had a career-high 398 yards of total offense — 323 passing and 75 rushing — in a 33-31 win over Texas Tech last week.

Oklahoma: WR Lee Morris. The senior caught a career-high seven passes for 86 yards last week against Baylor. If star receiver CeeDee Lamb is out again, Morris has proven to be a dependable target. He has 11 career touchdowns on 38 catches.

FACTS & FIGURES

Oklahoma has won 19 consecutive November games dating to 2014. … Oklahoma beat TCU in the Big 12 title game in 2017. … Oklahoma has scored at least 34 points in 20 straight games. … Hurts has 983 yards rushing this season. He could become the third Oklahoma quarterback to rush for more than 1,000 yards in a season. … Four of TCU’s five losses this season have been by seven or fewer points. … TCU leads the conference in total defense if the entire season is included, but Oklahoma ranks first in total defense for just league games.

