Idaho State takes on Santa Clara

Idaho State (2-2) vs. Santa Clara (4-1)

Leavey Center, Santa Clara, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara hosts Idaho State in an early season matchup. Santa Clara beat Notre Dame de Namur by 47 points at home on Tuesday, while Idaho State fell 72-61 at Washington State on Sunday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Bengals are led by juniors Chier Maker and Tarik Cool. Maker has averaged 14.8 points and 6.3 rebounds while Cool has recorded 15.3 points per game. The Broncos have been anchored by Guglielmo Caruso and DJ Mitchell, who have combined to score 24.8 points per outing.MIGHTY MAKER: Maker has connected on 32.3 percent of the 31 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 23 over his last three games. He’s also made 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Santa Clara has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 86.3 points while giving up 57.8.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Broncos have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bengals. Santa Clara has an assist on 49 of 78 field goals (62.8 percent) across its previous three games while Idaho State has assists on 39 of 83 field goals (47 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Santa Clara has attempted the second-most free throws among all WCC teams. The Broncos have averaged 22.2 foul shots per game this season.

