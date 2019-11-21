Colts get Hilton back, Fuller returns for Texans Thursday

Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — T.Y. Hilton will return for Indianapolis and Will Fuller for Houston when the Colts and Texans play on Thursday night.

Hilton has missed three straight games with an injured calf and Fuller sat out the last three games with a hamstring injury but both players were active for Thursday’s game.

The Colts were missing running back Marlon Mack and Houston was without safety Justin Reid (concussion/shoulder) and cornerback Lonnie Johnson (ankle).

Also inactive for Indianapolis were QB Chad Kelly, WR Parris Campbell, CB Rock Ya-Sin, S Khari Willis, CB Shakial Taylor and DT Trevon Coley.

Other inactive players for Houston were WR Keke Coutee, CB Bradley Roby, S Mike Adams, ILB Tyrell Adams and T Chris Clark.

