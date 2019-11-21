Broncos-Bills Preview Capsule

DENVER (3-7) at BUFFALO (7-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE – Bills by 5 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Broncos 6-4; Bills 6-3-1

SERIES RECORD – Bills lead 21-16-1

LAST MEETING – Bills beat Broncos 26-16, Sept. 24, 2017

LAST WEEK – Broncos lost to Vikings 27-23; Bills beat Dolphins 37-20

AP PRO32 RANKING – Broncos No. 26, Bills No. 10

BRONCOS OFFENSE – OVERALL (25), RUSH (16), PASS (25).

BRONCOS DEFENSE – OVERALL (4), RUSH (11), PASS (5).

BILLS OFFENSE – OVERALL (19), RUSH (8), PASS (23).

BILLS DEFENSE – OVERALL (3), RUSH (18), PASS (3).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Broncos have squandered four fourth-quarter leads, including first team in five years to blow 20-point first-half lead in loss to Vikings. Bills have won three when trailing or tied in fourth quarter, and overcame 16-0 first-half deficit to beat Jets in season opener. … Denver has won six of past nine meetings dating to 1995. … Broncos in jeopardy of second 3-8 record in three years. … Denver has led for combined 310 minutes, 21 seconds, trailed for a combined 211:05 this season. … QB Brandon Allen is 1-1 and gone 29 of 59 for 423 yards and three TDs with one interception since Joe Flacco (neck) placed on injured reserve. … Philip Lindsay (819) and Royce Freeman (600) are NFL’s only RB tandem with 600-plus scrimmage yards. … Noah Fant leads NFL rookie TEs with 360 yards receiving. … DE Shelby Harris had career-high three sacks at Minnesota. … LB Von Miller ranks 29th with 103 career sacks, two short of passing Kevin Carter and Neil Smith. … Bills QB Josh Allen earned AFC offensive player of week honors after going 21 of 33 for 256 yards and three touchdowns passing and one rushing. Allen has 163 pass attempts without interception, dating to 14-7 win at Tennessee in Week 6. … WR John Brown scored twice on nine catches for 137 yards, most by Buffalo player since Sammy Watkins had 154 on Dec. 24, 2016. … RB Frank Gore has Buffalo’s lone 100-yard rushing outing with 109 in 16-10 loss to Patriots in Week 4. With 15,224 career-yards rushing, Gore 46 yards short of passing boyhood idol Barry Sanders for third on NFL list. … LB Tremaine Edmunds had team-high 12 tackles and half-sack last week. Defense had season-high seven sacks. … Bills are 2-1 when allowing 20 or more points this season after going combined 2-16 previous two years. … Fantasy tip: Lindsay worthy of start despite Bills allowing season-low 23 yards rushing last week. Buffalo allowed 492 yards rushing combined over previous three games.

___

