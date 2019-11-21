THURSDAY 11/21:

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Few Showers. Warmer. High 57

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Few Showers. Warmer. Low 42

FRIDAY: Few Showers. Mostly Cloudy. Not as Warm. High 46

DISCUSSION:

Mostly cloudy skies return for your Thursday, along with a few rain showers mainly during the afternoon out ahead of a cold front. Temperatures look to be warmer with highs in the upper 50s this afternoon. Chances for rain continue Thursday night into Friday as the cold front moves through.

Rain and snow showers will be possible on Saturday as colder air returns, along with an area of low pressure moving in from the southwest. High temperatures are expected to stay in the low to mid 40s for the weekend with drier conditions on Sunday.

Warmer temperatures will return for the start of the new work week, as highs will climb back into the lower 50s Monday through Wednesday. Rain chances will return Tuesday into Wednesday.

Have a Great Thursday!

Connect with me:

Twitter: @psakalwx

Facebook: Phil Sakal – WHIZ

E-Mail: psakal@whizmediagroup.com