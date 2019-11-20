UCLA puts streak on line vs Hofstra

Hofstra (2-2) vs. UCLA (4-0)

Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA looks for its fourth straight victory of the season as it goes up against Hofstra. Hofstra easily beat NYIT by 42 on Friday. UCLA is coming off a 76-61 win over Southern Utah on Monday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The Pride are led by Tareq Coburn and Desure Buie. Coburn has averaged 15 points and 7.5 rebounds while Buie has recorded 13.3 points and 7.3 assists per game. The Bruins have been anchored by Chris Smith and Jalen Hill, who have combined to score 28.5 points per outing.TERRIFIC TAREQ: Coburn has connected on 46.4 percent of the 28 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 11 for 19 over his last three games. He’s also made 81.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: UCLA has scored 73.3 points per game and allowed 60.3 over its four-game home winning streak.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Pride have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Bruins. UCLA has 35 assists on 74 field goals (47.3 percent) over its previous three outings while Hofstra has assists on 55 of 98 field goals (56.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UCLA has attempted the 10th-most free throws in all of Division I. The Bruins have averaged 28.3 free throws per game.

