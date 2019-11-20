Tkachuk scores in OT, Senators beat Canadiens 2-1

MONTREAL (AP) — Brady Tkachuk went five-hole on Carey Price 38 seconds into overtime to lift the Ottawa Senators over the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 Wednesday night.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored for the Senators, who have won four of five. Craig Anderson stopped 35 shots.

Montreal rookie Nick Suzuki scored in the second period, and Price stopped 22 shots for the Canadiens a day after allowing five goals in Columbus.

RANGERS 4, CAPITALS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored twice, Henrik Lundqvist stopped 30 shots, and New York beat short-handed Washington.

Pavel Buchnevich had a goal and an assist, Brett Howden also scored, and Kaapo Kakko added two assists for the Rangers, who ended a two-game skid and improved to 6-3-1 in their last 10 games. Lundqvist earned his 454th win, tying Curtis Joseph for fifth on the NHL’s career list.

Evgeny Kuznetsov scored and Braden Holtby made 27 saves for first-place Washington, which lost in regulation for the second time in four games after an 11-0-2 stretch. The Capitals failed to earn a point for only the fourth time in 24 games, including the second time in 13 on the road.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports