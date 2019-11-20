Thousands Served on Pancake Day at Secrest

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Zanesville Sertoma spent Wednesday mixing pancake batter, preparing syrup and serving it all up to throngs of hungry people, as part of Pancake Day, a Zanesville rite of passage.

“Pancake Day is a day of fellowship, to enjoy good food at Sertoma Pancake. We’ve been fairly steady all day today. Since 6 o’clock, we’ve done roughly about four hundred people in the first hour, and they’ve been steadily coming in all day,” said Russell Taylor, of Zanesville Sertoma.

Taylor says they ordered forty-nine cases of syrup for the event.

“Fifty-one cases of pancake mix. We’ll serve about 17,000 pancakes today.”

Pancake day is a major fundraiser for the local Sertoma club. It helps provide hearing aids for people who can’t otherwise afford one.