Tenn. Tech hopes to end skid vs Winthrop

Tennessee Tech (1-5) vs. Winthrop (3-2)

Winthrop Coliseum, Rock Hill, South Carolina; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech looks to end its four-game losing streak as it takes on Winthrop. Tennessee Tech is looking to break its current four-game losing streak. Winthrop is coming off a 103-59 win at home against Mid-Atlantic Christian on Saturday.

STEPPING UP: The Golden Eagles are led by Keishawn Davidson and Amadou Sylla. Davidson has averaged 10.2 points and 4.8 assists while Sylla has recorded 8.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. The Eagles have been anchored by juniors Josh Ferguson and Chandler Vaudrin. Ferguson has averaged 12.4 points and 6.2 rebounds while Vaudrin has put up 10.3 points, four rebounds and 5.5 assists per game.DOMINANT DAVIDSON: Davidson has connected on 35 percent of the 20 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 13 over the last three games. He’s also made 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Eagles have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Golden Eagles. Winthrop has an assist on 43 of 86 field goals (50 percent) across its past three matchups while Tennessee Tech has assists on 16 of 44 field goals (36.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Winthrop has made nine 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among Big South teams.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com