Philadelphia takes on New York, looks for 4th straight home win

New York Knicks (4-10, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (8-5, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

Philadelphia enters a matchup against New York after winning three games in a row at home.

Philadelphia finished 31-21 in Eastern Conference play and 31-10 at home in the 2018-19 season. The 76ers averaged 115.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 112.5 last season.

New York finished 2-14 in Atlantic Division games and 8-33 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Knicks shot 43.3% from the field and 34% from 3-point range last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

76ers Injuries: None listed.

Knicks Injuries: Elfrid Payton Jr.: out (hamstring), Reggie Bullock: out (cervical disc herniation), RJ Barrett Jr.: day to day (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.