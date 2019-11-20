Nutall leads Sam Houston St. past LeTourneau 88-58

Sports
Associated Press0

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Zach Nutall had 16 points and six rebounds as Sam Houston State routed Division III LeTourneau University 88-58 on Wednesday night.

Demarkus Lampley had 14 points for Sam Houston State (2-2). Kai Mitchell added 12 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Dajuan Jones had seven rebounds for the home team.

Nate West and Justin Moore scored eight points apiece for the Yellow Jackets.

Sam Houston State faces San Francisco on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Please follow and like us:
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

BC-BKN–NBA Expanded Glance

Associated Press

BC-BKN–NBA Expanded Conference Glance

Associated Press

Ben Simmons hits first 3-pointer, 76ers beat Knicks 109-104

Associated Press