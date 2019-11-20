Men Arrested for Trafficking Heroin

Christopher Bush

Ronald Triplett

Two New Lexington men are under arrest for the trafficking of heroin.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said CODE Task Force Agents arrested 38-year-old Ronald Triplett and 29-year-old Christopher Bush.

Triplett has been out on bond from a previous heroin possession arrest that occurred in September.

The sheriff’s office said canine Argo alerted to the presence of illegal drugs in Triplett’s vehicle and bulk quantities of heroin and a substantial amount of currency was seized.

Triplett faces charges of permitting drug abuse and trafficking in drugs. Bush was charged with trafficking in drugs.

Both men are being held in the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail.