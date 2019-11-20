GW, Kansas City meet in Bahamas

Kansas City (2-3) vs. George Washington (1-3)

Islands of the Bahamas Showcase , Kendall G.L. Isaacs National Gymnasium, Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City and George Washington will meet in the Islands of the Bahamas Showcase. Kansas City won easily 111-38 against Bacone on Monday, while George Washington is coming off of a 68-64 loss to Morgan State on Saturday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: George Washington’s Arnaldo Toro has averaged 12.3 points and 13.3 rebounds while Jameer Nelson Jr. has put up 12.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists. For the Roos, Javan White has averaged 13.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and two steals while Brandon McKissic has put up 11.6 points.ACCURATE ARNALDO: Across four appearances this year, George Washington’s Toro has shot 62.5 percent.

PASSING FOR POINTS: These teams have roughly the same ratio of assists to field goals. George Washington has an assist on 37 of 68 field goals (54.4 percent) over its past three games while Kansas City has assists on 49 of 90 field goals (54.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Kansas City defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 27.2 percent of all possessions, the 21st-best rate in the country. George Washington has a forced-turnover percentage of only 14.4 percent through four games (ranking the Colonials 340th among Division I teams).

