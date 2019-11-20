Cleveland takes on Miami, aims to break 4-game skid

Sports
Associated Press4

Cleveland Cavaliers (4-9, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (9-3, third in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

Cleveland enters the matchup with Miami as losers of four in a row.

Miami went 39-43 overall and 23-29 in Eastern Conference action in the 2018-19 season. The Heat shot 45% from the field and 34.9% from 3-point range last season.

Cleveland finished 19-63 overall and 6-35 on the road a season ago. The Cavaliers averaged 104.5 points per game while shooting 44.4% from the field and 35.5% from behind the arc last season.

Miami and Cleveland matchup for the second time this season. The Heat won the last meeting 108-97 on Nov. 14. Kendrick Nunn led Miami to the win with 23 points, eight assists and two steals.

Heat Injuries: Justise Winslow: out (concussion), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (hip), KZ Okpala: day to day (left achilles strain), Goran Dragic: day to day (illness).

Cavaliers Injuries: Dylan Windler: out (stress reaction), Tristan Thompson: out (rest), Larry Nance Jr.: day to day (thumb), Kevin Love: day to day (back), John Henson: out (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Please follow and like us:
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Mourinho back in English soccer as Tottenham manager

Associated Press

Philadelphia takes on New York, looks for 4th straight home win

Associated Press

Chicago faces Detroit on 3-game skid

Associated Press