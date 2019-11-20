Bears’ Trubisky expects to play against Giants if he’s ready

Sports
Associated Press0

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky says his right hip is improving and he expects to play Sunday against the New York Giants if he’s ready.

That’s a big “if.”

Trubisky is day to day after suffering a hip pointer in the loss at the Los Angeles Rams on a sack near the end of the second quarter.

He said Wednesday he is feeling “day and night” better than he was following the game. Trubisky got treatment at halftime after taking a knee from Michael Brockers as Troy Hill sacked him. He played most of the second half, but his hip tightened along the way. Chase Daniel worked the final drive and would likely start if Trubisky is unavailable.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Please follow and like us:
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Jets’ Bell rips NFL for ‘random’ 5th HGH test

Associated Press

Yanda now a member of the old guard for soaring Ravens

Associated Press

Steelers’ Rudolph: ‘No acceptable excuse’ for role in brawl

Associated Press