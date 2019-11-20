AHL At A Glance

Sports
Associated Press2
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford 18 11 2 0 5 27 49 42
WB/Scranton 17 10 5 1 1 22 46 48
Springfield 18 11 7 0 0 22 55 41
Providence 18 9 7 0 2 20 52 48
Hershey 18 8 6 2 2 20 45 49
Lehigh Valley 16 6 5 1 4 17 40 42
Charlotte 14 6 6 2 0 14 38 42
Bridgeport 18 4 10 3 1 12 32 59
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 15 10 2 2 1 23 59 44
Rochester 16 10 3 1 2 23 54 46
Laval 18 10 6 2 0 22 51 47
Utica 16 10 6 0 0 20 54 39
Syracuse 17 9 6 2 0 20 54 55
Cleveland 17 8 7 1 1 18 51 45
Belleville 16 8 7 1 0 17 51 62
Binghamton 17 6 8 3 0 15 44 53
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 18 12 3 1 2 27 63 46
Iowa 17 9 4 2 2 22 49 43
San Antonio 17 7 5 3 2 19 52 51
Manitoba 17 9 8 0 0 18 51 48
Grand Rapids 17 8 7 1 1 18 59 59
Chicago 19 8 10 1 0 17 46 59
Rockford 15 8 7 0 0 16 42 47
Texas 17 3 12 0 2 8 40 68
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 15 11 4 0 0 22 51 42
Stockton 15 9 3 1 2 21 58 49
Ontario 16 8 6 2 0 18 42 48
Colorado 15 8 7 0 0 16 41 42
Bakersfield 15 7 7 1 0 15 42 45
San Diego 14 7 7 0 0 14 51 48
San Jose 14 5 8 0 1 11 43 48

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Sunday’s Games

San Jose 7, Tucson 1

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee 6, Iowa 5, SO

San Antonio 5, Chicago 3

Wednesday’s Games

Syracuse 3, Hartford 1

Binghamton at Utica, 7 p.m.

Laval at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Belleville, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Stockton at Bakersfield, 1:30 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Texas at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Utica at Laval, 3 p.m.

Manitoba at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

Please follow and like us:
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Jets’ Bell rips NFL for ‘random’ 5th HGH test

Associated Press

Astros owner declines comment on sign stealing investigation

Associated Press

Browns’ Garrett attends appeal hearing for NFL suspension

Associated Press