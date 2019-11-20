AHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hartford 17 11 1 0 5 27 48 39 WB/Scranton 17 10 5 1 1 22 46 48 Springfield 18 11 7 0 0 22 55 41 Providence 18 9 7 0 2 20 52 48 Hershey 18 8 6 2 2 20 45 49 Lehigh Valley 16 6 5 1 4 17 40 42 Charlotte 14 6 6 2 0 14 38 42 Bridgeport 18 4 10 3 1 12 32 59 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 15 10 2 2 1 23 59 44 Rochester 16 10 3 1 2 23 54 46 Laval 18 10 6 2 0 22 51 47 Utica 16 10 6 0 0 20 54 39 Syracuse 16 8 6 2 0 18 51 54 Cleveland 17 8 7 1 1 18 51 45 Belleville 16 8 7 1 0 17 51 62 Binghamton 17 6 8 3 0 15 44 53 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 18 12 3 1 2 27 63 46 Iowa 17 9 4 2 2 22 49 43 San Antonio 17 7 5 3 2 19 52 51 Manitoba 17 9 8 0 0 18 51 48 Grand Rapids 17 8 7 1 1 18 59 59 Chicago 19 8 10 1 0 17 46 59 Rockford 15 8 7 0 0 16 42 47 Texas 17 3 12 0 2 8 40 68 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 15 11 4 0 0 22 51 42 Stockton 15 9 3 1 2 21 58 49 Ontario 16 8 6 2 0 18 42 48 Colorado 15 8 7 0 0 16 41 42 Bakersfield 15 7 7 1 0 15 42 45 San Diego 14 7 7 0 0 14 51 48 San Jose 14 5 8 0 1 11 43 48

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Sunday’s Games

San Jose 7, Tucson 1

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee 6, Iowa 5, SO

San Antonio 5, Chicago 3

Wednesday’s Games

Syracuse at Hartford, 11 a.m.

Binghamton at Utica, 7 p.m.

Laval at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Belleville, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Stockton at Bakersfield, 1:30 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Texas at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Utica at Laval, 3 p.m.

Manitoba at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.