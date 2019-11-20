WEDNESDAY 11/20:

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Chilly. High 48

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low. 32

THURSDAY: Afternoon Showers. High 57

DISCUSSION:

Sunshine returns Wednesday with that high pressure in place as partly cloudy skies are expected throughout the day. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 40s. Partly cloudy skies will continue into Wednesday night as temperatures fall into the low 30s.

Cloudy skies return for Thursday as a few rain showers will be possible by Thursday afternoon out ahead of a cold front. Temperatures look to be warmer Thursday with highs in the mid 50s. Chances for rain increase Thursday night and continue into Friday.

Rain and snow showers will look to be possible on Saturday as cooler air returns. High temperatures are expected to stay in the low to mid 40s for the weekend with mostly sunny skies returning by Sunday.

