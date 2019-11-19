Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Marshall 60, Chrisman 4
Monmouth-Roseville 62, Aledo (Mercer County) 44
Flanagan-Cornell Tournament=
Fieldcrest 41, Ottawa Marquette 28
Marion Tournament=
Hamilton County 53, Herrin 30
Reed Custer Tournament=
Gold Pool=
Gardner-South Wilmington 43, Morris 25
Somonauk Tournament=
Newark 45, Seneca 36
South Fulton Tournament=
Lewistown 51, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 24
