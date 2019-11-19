Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Marshall 60, Chrisman 4

Monmouth-Roseville 62, Aledo (Mercer County) 44

Flanagan-Cornell Tournament=

Fieldcrest 41, Ottawa Marquette 28

Marion Tournament=

Hamilton County 53, Herrin 30

Reed Custer Tournament=

Gold Pool=

Gardner-South Wilmington 43, Morris 25

Somonauk Tournament=

Newark 45, Seneca 36

South Fulton Tournament=

Lewistown 51, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 24

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com

