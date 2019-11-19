Sertoma Pancake Day to be Held Tomorrow

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The community is preparing for a tasty tradition that helps those in need. Sertoma will hold its annual Pancake Day tomorrow from 6 AM to 7PM at Secrest Auditorium.

Russell Taylor, Sertoma Pancake Day Chairman, says the organization has been holding Pancake Day for over half a century and all proceeds go back into the community to help the hearing impaired and other charitable organizations.

“We have a scholarship out at OUZ that helps people that they want to go to school in that field—in hearing impaired. And, we’ve got ten other organizations that we donate money to—to just help out our community.”

In recent years, nearly 8,000 people have attended Pancake Day; raising 15 to 35 thousand dollars each year.

“I’d just like to have people come out and enjoy fellowship with everybody in the county and in the community that shows up. We have families that come every year to enjoy the same fellowship every year; year after year. We just welcome everybody to come in and enjoy themselves—and get their bellies full of pancakes and sausage.”

Advanced tickets to Sertoma Pancake Day are 7 dollars while tickets at the door will be available for 8 dollars tomorrow at Secrest Auditorium.