Ridgewood with an opportunity to tie a school record for most wins in a season

Local Sports
Ian Kress2

COSHOCTON, Ohio- The Ridgewood football team sits at 12-0 on the season and will be looking for its first regional title since 2009.

A win Saturday would tie the school record for most wins in a season, with 13. A record that was set by the 2009 team.

Ridgewood will take on Ironton, Saturday at 7 p.m., at Nelsonville-York High School with the regional title on the line.

While being 12-0 is nice, Head Coach John Slusser is just focused on this week, and will reflect on the season once it has come to an end.

Please follow and like us:
Avatar
Ian Kress

Related Posts

All MVL 2019 football team

Brian Armstrong

Playoff football week 12 day 2

Brian Armstrong

Granville falls to Bishop Hartley

Brian Armstrong