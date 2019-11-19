Ridgewood with an opportunity to tie a school record for most wins in a season

COSHOCTON, Ohio- The Ridgewood football team sits at 12-0 on the season and will be looking for its first regional title since 2009.

A win Saturday would tie the school record for most wins in a season, with 13. A record that was set by the 2009 team.

Ridgewood will take on Ironton, Saturday at 7 p.m., at Nelsonville-York High School with the regional title on the line.

While being 12-0 is nice, Head Coach John Slusser is just focused on this week, and will reflect on the season once it has come to an end.