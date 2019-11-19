Ohio Supreme Court keeps camera challenge alive

State
Associated Press3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s Supreme Court has rejected Toledo’s motion to dismiss a challenge to how the city handles appeals of citations related to camera-captured traffic violations.

The high court recently rejected the motion to dismiss a challenge by Susan Magsig, of Woodville.

The Toledo Blade reports Magsig received a citation alleging a camera held by a police officer caught her vehicle traveling 75 mph in a 60 mph-zone. Magsig argues Toledo violates state law by considering such appeals through an administrative hearing rather than through municipal court.

The city argues the case shouldn’t continue because a lower court’s preliminary ruling prevents enforcement of a state law giving local courts jurisdiction over all traffic violations. Magsig’s attorney says she isn’t bound by that ruling involving a legal dispute between the city and state.

Please follow and like us:
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Pharmacists’ hearings set over drugs for patients who died

Associated Press

Medical board taking longer to review sex misconduct cases

Associated Press

Medical board taking longer to review sex misconduct cases

Associated Press