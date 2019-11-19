LMU takes on Air Force

Loyola Marymount (1-2) vs. Air Force (2-2)

Gateway Christian Academy, Bimini, Bahamas; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount and Air Force look to bounce back from losses. Loyola Marymount came up short in a 74-64 game at home to Colorado State on Saturday. Air Force lost 65-54 at TCU on Monday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Lavelle Scottie has averaged 13 points and seven rebounds to lead the way for the Falcons. Ryan Swan has paired with Scottie and is maintaining an average of 10.5 points and five rebounds per game. The Lions have been led by Eli Scott, who is averaging 15.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists.LEAPING FOR LAVELLE: Scottie has connected on 21.4 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 10 over his last three games. He’s also converted 76.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: Loyola Marymount’s Ivan Alipiev has attempted 23 3-pointers and connected on 39.1 percent of them, and is 9 of 23 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Loyola Marymount has averaged 78.7 points per game over its last five games. The Lions are giving up only 69.3 points per game over that stretch.

