Bar, Brown lift Bradley over Norfolk St 69-57

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Koch Bar had 15 points to lead five Bradley players in double figures as the Braves beat Norfolk State 69-57 on Tuesday night.

Darrell Brown added 13 points for the Braves. Elijah Childs chipped in 11, Nate Kennell scored 11 and Ja’Shon Henry had 10. Brown also had eight assists and five rebounds.

After a three-point play by Joe Bryant drew Norfolk State within 62-55 with 1:30 remaining, Childs threw down a dunk for a nine-point Bradley lead and the Braves closed it out with 5 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Bryant scored 17 points for the Spartans (3-2). Jermaine Bishop added 14 points.

Bradley (3-1) matches up against Radford at home on Friday. Norfolk State faces Northwestern on the road on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com