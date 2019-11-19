AHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hartford
|17
|11
|1
|0
|5
|27
|48
|39
|WB/Scranton
|17
|10
|5
|1
|1
|22
|46
|48
|Springfield
|18
|11
|7
|0
|0
|22
|55
|41
|Providence
|18
|9
|7
|0
|2
|20
|52
|48
|Hershey
|18
|8
|6
|2
|2
|20
|45
|49
|Lehigh Valley
|16
|6
|5
|1
|4
|17
|40
|42
|Charlotte
|14
|6
|6
|2
|0
|14
|38
|42
|Bridgeport
|18
|4
|10
|3
|1
|12
|32
|59
|North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|15
|10
|2
|2
|1
|23
|59
|44
|Rochester
|16
|10
|3
|1
|2
|23
|54
|46
|Laval
|18
|10
|6
|2
|0
|22
|51
|47
|Utica
|16
|10
|6
|0
|0
|20
|54
|39
|Syracuse
|16
|8
|6
|2
|0
|18
|51
|54
|Cleveland
|17
|8
|7
|1
|1
|18
|51
|45
|Belleville
|16
|8
|7
|1
|0
|17
|51
|62
|Binghamton
|17
|6
|8
|3
|0
|15
|44
|53
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|17
|11
|3
|1
|2
|25
|57
|41
|Iowa
|16
|9
|4
|2
|1
|21
|44
|37
|Manitoba
|17
|9
|8
|0
|0
|18
|51
|48
|Grand Rapids
|17
|8
|7
|1
|1
|18
|59
|59
|San Antonio
|16
|6
|5
|3
|2
|17
|47
|48
|Chicago
|18
|8
|9
|1
|0
|17
|43
|54
|Rockford
|15
|8
|7
|0
|0
|16
|42
|47
|Texas
|17
|3
|12
|0
|2
|8
|40
|68
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|15
|11
|4
|0
|0
|22
|51
|42
|Stockton
|15
|9
|3
|1
|2
|21
|58
|49
|Ontario
|16
|8
|6
|2
|0
|18
|42
|48
|Colorado
|15
|8
|7
|0
|0
|16
|41
|42
|Bakersfield
|15
|7
|7
|1
|0
|15
|42
|45
|San Diego
|14
|7
|7
|0
|0
|14
|51
|48
|San Jose
|14
|5
|8
|0
|1
|11
|43
|48
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
|Sunday’s Games
San Jose 7, Tucson 1
|Tuesday’s Games
Milwaukee at Iowa, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Chicago, 8 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Syracuse at Hartford, 11 a.m.
Binghamton at Utica, 7 p.m.
Laval at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Belleville, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Tucson at San Jose, 10 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Stockton at Bakersfield, 1:30 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
