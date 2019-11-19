TUESDAY 11/19:

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Few Showers. Chilly. High 47

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Spotty Shower. Low 33

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Spotty Shower. Chilly. High 47

DISCUSSION:

A mostly cloudy Tuesday across SE Ohio, along with a few shower chances this afternoon. Temperatures will not be as warm, with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Mostly cloudy skies will continue into the overnight, along with a spotty shower chance. Low temperatures will be around the freezing mark again.

High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 40s, under mostly cloudy skies. A spotty shower will be possible once again.

An area of low pressure will move into our area Thursday into Friday. Rain showers arriving by the afternoon hours on Thursday and will continue to stick around through Friday. With the rain, warmer temperatures will move in, with highs in the mid to upper 50s on Thursday.

Temperatures will be cooler on Friday, with highs around 50. Saturday temperatures will be even colder, with a possibility of a few snowflakes mixing in with a few rain showers.

Have a Great Tuesday!

Connect with me:

Twitter: @psakalwx

Facebook: Phil Sakal – WHIZ

E-Mail: psakal@whizmediagroup.com