Smart apologizes for using expletive after win over Auburn

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia coach Kirby Smart has apologized for using an expletive after his team’s victory over Auburn, which sent the No. 4 Bulldogs to the Southeastern Conference championship game for the third year in a row.

Smart began his regularly scheduled news conference Monday by saying he was disappointed in himself for his choice of words in the wake of a 21-14 victory over the Tigers.

The comment came when Smart was asked by a reporter what he told his players after they clinched another SEC East title. He replied, “I told them, ‘How ‘bout them (expletive) Dogs!’”

Smart says the comment was “not indicative of what I stand for.” He says one knows he has messed up when he gets home after a big win to find ‘your wife is upset about something you said.”

