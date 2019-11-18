Roseville Man Pleads Not Guilty in Death of Baby

A Roseville man appeared in court Monday for his arraignment in the death of a five-month-old child. The Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office says 41-year-old Derek Bush pled not guilty to multiple charges including Aggravated Murder, Murder, Endangering Children, Felonious Assault and Domestic Violence. The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office says in July Bush’s girlfriend went to the store and left him in charge of her infant twins. Authorities say a short time later he took the female infant to the Roseville Fire Department for medical treatment, where the baby died. Common Pleas Judge Kelly Cottrill continued Bush’s bond at one million dollars cash. Bush remains in the county jail.

