Missing Perry Co. Teen

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office needs your assistance in locating a missing juvenile.

17-year-old Brianna Young was reported missing from the Crooksville area. She was last seen on Sunday around 11pm.

She is described as being 4’11 with shoulder length brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a long sleeve burgundy shirt, black leggings and black boots.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Perry County Sheriff’s office at (740) 342-4123.

