Furman puts streak on line vs Bama

Furman (4-0) vs. Alabama (1-2)

Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman looks for its fifth straight win of the season as it faces Alabama. Furman is looking to extend its current four-game winning streak. Alabama lost 93-79 at Rhode Island in its most recent game.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Furman’s Clay Mounce, Jalen Slawson and Mike Bothwell have combined to score 42 percent of all Paladins points this season.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Kira Lewis Jr. has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all Alabama field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has accounted for 25 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Furman defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 26.4 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Paladins 29th among Division I teams. The Alabama offense has turned the ball over on 22.9 percent of its possessions (ranking the Crimson Tide 295th, nationally).

