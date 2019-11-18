BYU extends coach Kalani Sitake’s contract through 2023

BYU has extended the contract of coach Kalani Sitake through the 2023 season.

The school said Monday that the extension adds three years to the original deal Sitake signed after taking over the program in 2015.

Sitake is 26-23 overall in his fourth season with the Cougars and has also led BYU to three bowl games. The Cougars accepted an invitation to this year’s Hawaii Bowl after beating Idaho State 42-10 on Saturday.

“We believe in him and the direction of the program,” BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe said in a release. “Together we are committed to creating a bright future for BYU football.”

Sitake is the first former player under longtime BYU coach LaVell Edwards to become the school’s head football coach. He played for the Cougars as a fullback in 1994 and again from 1997 to 2000 following a two-year LDS mission.

Before becoming BYU’s 14th head coach in December 2015, Sitake served as a defensive coordinator at Utah and Oregon State.

Sitake expressed his appreciation to Holmoe and the university administration. “I love our players, coaches and fans and I’m excited about the future of BYU football,” he said in a statement.

BYU (6-4) has wins this season over USC, Tennessee, and No. 20 Boise State. The Cougars face UMass on Saturday.

