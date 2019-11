A Roseville man is scheduled to appear in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court Monday for his arraignment in the death of a child. 41-year-old Derek Bush was indicted last week on multiple charges including aggravated murder, murder, and felonious assault. He also faces domestic violence charges. Sheriff Matt Lutz has said Bush was taking care of his girlfriend’s four month old twins while she went to the store. Bush is expected in court this afternoon.

