Bundesliga club Mainz hires the coach fired by Cologne

MAINZ, Germany (AP) — Nine days after being fired by Cologne, Achim Beierlorzer is back in the Bundesliga as coach of Mainz.

Beierlorzer takes over with Mainz in 16th place in the league, one place above Cologne. Mainz is trying to avoid dropping out of the top division for the first time in 11 seasons.

Beierlorzer says “in this business things can sometimes move quickly, especially if it’s just a good fit” and adds he wants a hard-working, passionate approach from his new team.

Mainz parted company with Sandro Schwarz on Nov. 10, a week after an 8-0 loss to Leipzig. Mainz’s last win was against Beierlorzer-coached Cologne on Oct. 25.

