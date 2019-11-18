Boil Advisory Issued in Zanesville

Due to a water main break, Zanesville water customers in the areas listed below may experience low pressure.

Once repairs are completed and service is restored, the Zanesville Water Division is issuing a precautionary boil advisory.

After service is restored and until further notice, vigorously boil, for at least one minute, any water used for drinking (including water used to make ice), cooking or oral hygiene.”

The precautionary boil advisory is issued only for the affected area listed. Water samples will be collected once the work is completed and service is restored.

An additional notice will be given when the boil advisory is lifted.

For further information contact the City of Zanesville Water Division at (740) 455-0631, ext. 1.

This advisory is issued to the following areas: Westwood Drive Walnut Drive National Way June Parkway Federal Ave. Clay Street Chester Street Race Street Arch Street Maysville Pike from Spence Ave South to Clay St. Baker Street – Including Cook Manor Pine Street including all side streets from Maysville Ave. north to Shelby St.