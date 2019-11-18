MONDAY 11/18:

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Seasonal. High 52

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Seasonal. Low 31

TUESDAY: Cloudy. Stray Shower Possible. Touch Cooler. High 45

DISCUSSION:

A weak cold front will pass through our area Monday but temperatures are expected to continue to stay seasonal. Highs on Monday will be in the low 50s with partly cloudy skies. Mostly cloudy skies arrive for Monday night as temperatures fall into the low 30s.

Cloudy skies will move into the area for Tuesday with a stray shower possible in the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will be cooler Tuesday as highs only reach the mid 40s.

Mostly cloudy skies will look to take over for Wednesday as we see temperatures just below average. Highs on Wednesday look to be in the upper 40s.

Warmer weather arrives for Thursday with rain showers likely. High temperatures look to be in the mid 50s for Thursday. Cooler weather returns for Friday and the weekend as slight rain chances will hang around.

Have a great Monday!

Connect with me:

Twitter: @BenBeddoesWHIZ

Facebook: Ben Beddoes WHIZ

E-Mail: bbeddoes@whizmediagroup.com