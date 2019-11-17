First trial linked to Ohio family slayings set to start

The first trial stemming from the investigation of the slayings of eight family members more than three years ago is set to begin in Ohio.

Rita Newcomb isn’t charged with any of the Rhoden family killings but instead is accused of forgery, obstructing justice and perjury.

Her trial is scheduled to start Monday.

The 66-year-old is the mother of Angela Wagner, one of the four suspects in the killings. Wagner’s husband and two sons also have been charged and could face the death penalty if convicted.

All have pleaded not guilty. The judge in the case is prohibiting lawyers and authorities involved from publicly discussing the case.

Authorities said after the arrests in the killings were announced a year ago that a custody dispute between the two families may have been the motive.