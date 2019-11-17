AHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hartford 17 11 1 0 5 27 48 39 WB/Scranton 17 10 5 1 1 22 46 48 Springfield 18 11 7 0 0 22 55 41 Providence 18 9 7 0 2 20 52 48 Hershey 18 8 6 2 2 20 45 49 Lehigh Valley 16 6 5 1 4 17 40 42 Charlotte 14 6 6 2 0 14 38 42 Bridgeport 18 4 10 3 1 12 32 59 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 16 10 3 1 2 23 54 46 Laval 18 10 6 2 0 22 51 47 Toronto 14 9 2 2 1 21 55 41 Utica 16 10 6 0 0 20 54 39 Syracuse 16 8 6 2 0 18 51 54 Cleveland 17 8 7 1 1 18 51 45 Belleville 16 8 7 1 0 17 51 62 Binghamton 17 6 8 3 0 15 44 53 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 17 11 3 1 2 25 57 41 Iowa 15 9 3 2 1 21 41 33 Grand Rapids 17 8 7 1 1 18 59 59 San Antonio 15 6 4 3 2 17 45 43 Rockford 15 8 7 0 0 16 42 47 Manitoba 16 8 8 0 0 16 46 46 Chicago 17 7 9 1 0 15 39 51 Texas 16 3 11 0 2 8 37 64 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 14 11 3 0 0 22 50 35 Stockton 15 9 3 1 2 21 58 49 Ontario 16 8 6 2 0 18 42 48 Colorado 15 8 7 0 0 16 41 42 Bakersfield 15 7 7 1 0 15 42 45 San Diego 14 7 7 0 0 14 51 48 San Jose 13 4 8 0 1 9 36 47

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Belleville 4, Bridgeport 3, OT

Charlotte 3, Hershey 0

Grand Rapids 5, Rockford 2

Utica 5, Syracuse 2

Binghamton 3, Lehigh Valley 1

Providence 4, Hartford 3, SO

Rochester 3, Cleveland 2, OT

WB/Scranton 4, Springfield 1

Milwaukee 5, Laval 2

Manitoba 2, San Antonio 1, OT

Colorado 3, Bakersfield 0

San Diego 6, Ontario 2

Tucson 5, Stockton 2

Saturday’s Games

Laval 3, Bridgeport 0

Toronto 8, Texas 4

Hartford 5, Providence 2

Hershey 2, Charlotte 1

Milwaukee 4, Belleville 2

Rochester 4, Utica 3

Rockford 5, Grand Rapids 2

Syracuse 4, Cleveland 2

Springfield 3, Binghamton 2

WB/Scranton 2, Lehigh Valley 1

Iowa 3, Chicago 0

Stockton 3, San Jose 2

Bakersfield 3, Colorado 2

San Diego 5, Ontario 1

Sunday’s Games

San Antonio at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 6 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Iowa, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Syracuse at Hartford, 11 a.m.

Binghamton at Utica, 7 p.m.

Laval at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Belleville, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Stockton at Bakersfield, 1:30 p.m.