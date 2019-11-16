Snead-Toure combo sparks Montana past Weber State 35-16

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Senior quarterback Dalton Sneed threw three touchdowns passes, all to Samori Toure, to lead Montana over Weber State 35-16 Saturday.

Toure, a junior, had a career-high 193 receiving yards as the Grizzlies (9-2, 6-1 in the Big Sky Conference) handled the showdown between two top teams in the Football Championship Subdivision.

Toure’s first touchdown, covering 10 yards, gave Montana the lead for good at 7-0 at 11:24 of the first quarter. The Grizzlies, ranked No. 5 in the STATS/FCS poll, scored four plays after partially blocking a punt.

Before the quarter ended Toure took a short slant pass 79 yards for a touchdown and a 14-3 Montana lead. On the Grizzlies’ opening possession of the second half Toure scored on a 59-yard slant pass to make it 28-3.

Weber State (8-3, 6-1) ruled time of possession in the first half and intercepted Sneed twice in the second. The Wildcats managed only a 32-yard Trey Tuttle field goal until backup Kaden Jenks threw two fourth-quarter TD passes. The passes covered 21 yards to Jon Christensen and 11 yards to Ty MacPherson. MacPherson had 11 catches for 162 yards.

Jake Constantine started and threw three interceptions for the Wildcats, ranked No. 3 in the FCS. One came in the end zone late in the third quarter. Constantine was 18-of-34 passing for 170 yards.

Sneed was 16-of-24 passing for 260 yards in three quarters of work. Running back Marcus Knight added two more scoring runs to give him 19 on the season.

THE TAKEAWAY

Weber State: The Wildcats’ attempt to grind out another win was sidetracked by a blocked punt and Montana’s big plays.

Montana: The Grizzlies came out of the gates hot, building a 21-3 halftime lead while keeping the Wildcat offense out of the end zone until late.

UP NEXT

Weber State: The Wildcats return home to face Idaho State in their Big Sky finale.

Montana: The Grizzlies head to Bozeman on Saturday for the 119th Brawl of the Wild game between the Montana State Wildcats and the Griz.