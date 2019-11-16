Rookie Quartararo wins pole at season-ending Valencia MotoGP

Sports
Associated Press1

VALENCIA, Spain (AP) — French rookie Fabio Quartararo will start from pole position at the season-ending Valencia MotoGP on Sunday.

Quartararo beat champion Marc Márquez by less than a tenth of a second in qualifying at the Ricardo Tormo circuit on Saturday, clinching his sixth pole in his maiden MotoGP season.

Jack Miller will start third, ahead of Maverick Viñales and Franco Morbidelli.

Three-time MotoGP champion Jorge Lorenzo, who is retiring after Sunday’s race, will start 16th.

Quartararo will be trying to win his first MotoGP race after four runner-up finishes this season.

Márquez has already secured his sixth title while Andrea Dovizioso is guaranteed second place.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Lombard leads by 1 in Sun City, Oosthuizen tied for 2nd

Associated Press

Nebraska gives Scott Frost 2-year extension through 2026

Associated Press

Lombard leads by 1 in Sun City, Oosthuizen tied for 2nd

Associated Press